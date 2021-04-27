Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of The New Ireland Fund worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 165,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,256 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in The New Ireland Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in The New Ireland Fund by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IRL opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $13.10.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

