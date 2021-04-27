Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.8% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $341.63 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $211.12 and a 1 year high of $342.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

