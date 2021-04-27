Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 704 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.8% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWM opened at $228.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.79 and its 200-day moving average is $207.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

