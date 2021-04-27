BlockMesh (BMH) Reaches One Day Volume of $5,799.00

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. BlockMesh has a market capitalization of $579,761.06 and approximately $5,799.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockMesh coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlockMesh has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00067146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00063583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.23 or 0.00785975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00096367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,390.96 or 0.08003124 BTC.

BlockMesh Coin Profile

BlockMesh (CRYPTO:BMH) is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. The official website for BlockMesh is www.blockmesh.io . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

