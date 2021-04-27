Blank Wallet (BLANK) Market Cap Tops $39.96 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00004438 BTC on exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $39.96 million and $2.56 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00061503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.86 or 0.00274885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $573.23 or 0.01044524 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00025874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.02 or 0.00716144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,536.49 or 1.01196349 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,406,687 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

