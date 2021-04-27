BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 448.5% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.1% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 39,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 96,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Finally, Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 30,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $92.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average is $82.03. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $93.57.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

