BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

PEP opened at $143.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

