BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $608,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 20.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cummins by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.71.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $259.05 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $143.32 and a one year high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

