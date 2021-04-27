BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $9,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.48.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,424 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,880. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $142.14 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.21 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

