BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Stephens

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BJRI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $55.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $469,823.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,446.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $82,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

