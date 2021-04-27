Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $108.00

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001462 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $13.95 million and approximately $108.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

