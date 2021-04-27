Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

BDT opened at C$9.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$4.71 and a twelve month high of C$9.95. The firm has a market cap of C$483.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$554.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$597.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, January 15th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

