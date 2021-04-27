Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.80 million. On average, analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of BIO stock opened at $648.34 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $689.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $588.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $587.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.