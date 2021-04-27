Big Data Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.27 Million (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $47.20 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003659 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00065625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00061078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.54 or 0.00744721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00094620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.37 or 0.07886765 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 23,928,651 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

