Benchmark Begins Coverage on Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Equities research analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $830.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $3,129,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,354,589.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,120.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,900,715 in the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,061,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,949.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 144,059 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 996,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,547,000 after acquiring an additional 127,962 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 104,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

