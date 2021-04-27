Beldex (BDX) Trading Up 12.2% Over Last Week

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 27th. Beldex has a market cap of $62.05 million and approximately $6,046.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

