Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,696 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Discovery by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Discovery by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Discovery by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Discovery by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISCK traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $33.07. The company had a trading volume of 37,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,494,378. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.