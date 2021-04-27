Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,508 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $83.14. The stock had a trading volume of 282,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,063. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $126.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

