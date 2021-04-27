Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.9% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.53. 205,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,245,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $249.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

