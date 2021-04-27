Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $4 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.71. 262,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,623,414. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $219.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

