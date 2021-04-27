Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,438 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $21.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.92. 319,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,924. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $181.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $170.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.54.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.16.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

