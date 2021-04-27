Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.57.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.68. The company had a trading volume of 21,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,680. The company has a market capitalization of $149.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $147.05 and a 12-month high of $226.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

