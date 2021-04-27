Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Up 5%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.22 and last traded at $27.15. 63,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,219,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

