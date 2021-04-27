Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,409.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,193.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,197.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

