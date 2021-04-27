Baxter Bros Inc. Trims Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.3% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.20. 36,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,207. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average is $84.59. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

