Baxter Bros Inc. Purchases New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $30.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $708.15. 506,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,975,676. The company has a market capitalization of $679.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,421.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $680.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $650.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.32.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

