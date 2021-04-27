Bausch Health Companies (BHC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of C$1.20 per share for the quarter.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.43 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.80 billion.

Shares of BHC opened at C$38.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.37. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of C$19.88 and a 52 week high of C$43.97.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies to C$44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

