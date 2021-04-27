Basic Attention Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $530.91 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002216 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $1.81 billion and $530.91 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,816,441 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

