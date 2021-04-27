Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COOP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.
Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
