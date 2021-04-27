Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COOP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

