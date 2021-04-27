Barclays Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $62.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target raised by Barclays from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.58.
Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $55.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -429.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 492,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 65,786 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
