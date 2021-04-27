Barclays Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $62.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target raised by Barclays from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.58.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $55.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -429.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 492,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 65,786 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

