Barclays Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 26 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 26 price target from research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABBN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 37.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 26.50.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

