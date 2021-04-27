Barber Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $57,647,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.36.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $200.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $98.84 and a 52 week high of $203.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.39 and a 200-day moving average of $163.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

