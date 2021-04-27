Bank7 (BSVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 35.06%. On average, analysts expect Bank7 to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $156.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.21. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Bank7’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

