Bank OZK Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bank OZK reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.3% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.38.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $182.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.01.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

