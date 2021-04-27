Bank OZK Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank OZK raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IWM opened at $228.80 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.10.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

