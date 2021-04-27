Bank OZK Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bank OZK lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after acquiring an additional 456,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,527,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $372.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.90.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

