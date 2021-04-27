Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.83. 265,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,243. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $99.10.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

