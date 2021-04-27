Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)’s share price rose 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60. Approximately 776 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 15.51%.

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

