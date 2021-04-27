bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Tops $587.96 on Major Exchanges

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for about $587.96 or 0.01091223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $845,821.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, bAlpha has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About bAlpha

bAlpha is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 13,073 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

