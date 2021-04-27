Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.17 Billion

Analysts expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report $4.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.19 billion. Baidu reported sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $19.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.20 billion to $19.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.34 billion to $23.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baidu.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.69. The stock had a trading volume of 270,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,974,751. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.77. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu has a twelve month low of $90.94 and a twelve month high of $354.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Baidu by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

