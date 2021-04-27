B. Riley Begins Coverage on Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Investment analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -174.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $117.54.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 159,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

