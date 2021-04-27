B. Riley Begins Coverage on Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Investment analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.56% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.
Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -174.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $117.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 159,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.
About Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
