Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Axos Financial reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

AX stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.81.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,471,000 after purchasing an additional 381,379 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Axos Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,739,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 675,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after buying an additional 412,654 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

