Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACLS. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

ACLS opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $268,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $874,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,046,000 after purchasing an additional 259,580 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after acquiring an additional 650,647 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,075,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 180,331 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.