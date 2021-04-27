AVI Japan Opportunity Trust plc (AJOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust plc (LON:AJOT) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AJOT stock opened at GBX 112.05 ($1.46) on Tuesday. AVI Japan Opportunity Trust has a one year low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a one year high of GBX 116.57 ($1.52). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 109.58.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for AVI Japan Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Japan Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.