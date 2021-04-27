Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives $29.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVYA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Avaya by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 51,633 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 625.1% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 85,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 73,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,890,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Avaya by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. Avaya has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

