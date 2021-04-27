Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) dropped 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 1,241,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,035,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $218.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc is an international cannabis company, which provides cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. The company was founded on August 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

