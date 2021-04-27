AT&T Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for AT&T in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. William Blair also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

T has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $30.91 on Monday. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08. The company has a market cap of $220.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

