Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,155 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.20% of Athenex worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Athenex by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 873,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 677,422 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,915,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athenex alerts:

ATNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Laidlaw lowered their price target on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $392.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. Athenex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athenex news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Campbell purchased 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $36,465.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.