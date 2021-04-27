Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.79

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.79 and last traded at $79.08, with a volume of 503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASTE shares. Sidoti raised their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average of $64.23.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,440,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,116,000 after acquiring an additional 139,977 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,531,000 after acquiring an additional 116,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $14,268,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth $13,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.