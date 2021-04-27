ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.08

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.79. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASAZY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

